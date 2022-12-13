Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Director Max Alan Reichenthal Buys 2,545 Shares

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) Director Max Alan Reichenthal acquired 2,545 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $22,141.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $159,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.05. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

