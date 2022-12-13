Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel David C. Kuo Sells 9,027 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 9,027 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $19,498.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Applied Optoelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 619.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

