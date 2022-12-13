Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel David C. Kuo Sells 9,027 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 9,027 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $19,498.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance
Shares of AAOI opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.
Recommended Stories
