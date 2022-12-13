PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,000 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,530,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,312.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $24,864.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $35,344.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $110,200.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $25,971.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $28,158.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $29,920.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $27,036.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PRT stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

