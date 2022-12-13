Brendan M. O’malley Purchases 5,869 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) SVP Brendan M. O’malley acquired 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $18,369.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.22. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $15.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Abeona Therapeutics

ABEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

