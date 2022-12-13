OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 7,225 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $18,062.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $254.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About OppFi

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPFI. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

