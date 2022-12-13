Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,174,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.