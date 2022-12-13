Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

