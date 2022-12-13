Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,378 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $438,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $147.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.