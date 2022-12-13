Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,742 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

