Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

