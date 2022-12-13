Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 87.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

