Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDRV opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $56.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.