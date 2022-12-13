Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

