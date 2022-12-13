Insider Buying: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at $433,296. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

