BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Acquires 2,666 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $54,253.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,137,928.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 8,048 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $159,511.36.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 4,626 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $93,167.64.

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 3,818 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $77,123.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 1,900 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $38,551.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67.

On Monday, October 10th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $245,235.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.