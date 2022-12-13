Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Todd J. Stein Acquires 6,137 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Spok Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPOK opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is currently -127.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOK. TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Spok in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spok in the first quarter worth $996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spok by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spok by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Spok by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Spok by 32.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.