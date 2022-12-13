CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Acquires $30,853.50 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 541,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,109.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CSP Price Performance
Shares of CSPI stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $9.98.
CSP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
CSP Company Profile
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSP (CSPI)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.