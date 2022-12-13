CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Acquires $30,853.50 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 541,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,109.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $9.98.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSP during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

