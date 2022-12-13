Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Mark Thomas Brown Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) Director Mark Thomas Brown bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,698,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$514,462.41.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 100,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 100,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 10,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$400.00.

Alianza Minerals Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of ANZ stock opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

Alianza Minerals Company Profile

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

