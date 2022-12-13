Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Expands By 850.0%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSE Stock Performance

Shares of SSEZY opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SSE has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $24.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($18.23) to GBX 1,664 ($20.41) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,988.00.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

