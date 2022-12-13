JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.79.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
