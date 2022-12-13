VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 631.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZ opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.