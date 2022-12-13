VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 631.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIZ opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $34.69.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
