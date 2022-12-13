Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Short Interest Update

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,000 shares, a growth of 1,180.3% from the November 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWLNF opened at 0.62 on Tuesday. Powerlong Real Estate has a twelve month low of 0.62 and a twelve month high of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.62.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

