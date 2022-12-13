Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, an increase of 1,030.2% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of QH opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

