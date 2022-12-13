Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 845.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.
