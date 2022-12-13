Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 845.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

TEZNY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.95) to €6.40 ($6.74) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.55 ($7.95) to €7.45 ($7.84) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.95) to €6.70 ($7.05) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.