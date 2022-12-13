Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Rises By 700.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

