Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Rises By 700.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
