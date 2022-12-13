Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Energem news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,295,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energem in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energem in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energem in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energem Stock Performance
About Energem
Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.
