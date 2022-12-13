Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AMDUF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amundi from €61.30 ($64.53) to €63.60 ($66.95) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Amundi from €65.00 ($68.42) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amundi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Get Amundi alerts:

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. Amundi has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $90.53.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.