TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Up 0.2 %

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.

