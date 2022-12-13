Better Therapeutics (BTTX) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Better Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.70 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 27.18

Analyst Ratings

Better Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Better Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 885.92%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 96.28%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. Its clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

