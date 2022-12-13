Woodline Partners LP Decreases Position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Woodline Partners LP cut its position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 951,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,724 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 3.62% of IMARA worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 273.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of IMRA stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.09.
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.
