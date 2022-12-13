Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.71.
CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Celsius stock opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $121.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
