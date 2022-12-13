Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Celsius Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 7.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Celsius by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Celsius by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Celsius by 78.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius stock opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $121.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

