SVB Wealth LLC Has $944,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 210,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36.

