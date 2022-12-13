United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 10,997 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,520 shares of company stock valued at $29,616,547 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

