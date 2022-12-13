27,086 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

