18,182 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Graco by 185.8% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Graco by 38.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graco by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after purchasing an additional 399,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Graco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

