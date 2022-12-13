Woodline Partners LP Has $1.26 Million Stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,463 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 3.75% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.