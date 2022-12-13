CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Buys 19,273 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 19,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,608.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,952,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,988.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 13,943 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,233.76.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CompoSecure stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

