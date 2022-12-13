Dana Rebecca Gross Sells 15,262 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Playtika Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.68 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Playtika to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

