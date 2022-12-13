BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Glenn W. Welling Buys 15,000 Shares

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BRCC opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. BRC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. As a group, analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
