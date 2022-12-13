BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Glenn W. Welling Buys 15,000 Shares

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRCC opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. BRC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. As a group, analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

