OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jonathan Gilbert Maurer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Jonathan Gilbert Maurer bought 2,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.
OPAL Fuels Trading Down 13.9 %
OPAL stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $12.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $10,834,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,904,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on OPAL. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
