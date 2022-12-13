OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Gilbert Maurer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Jonathan Gilbert Maurer bought 2,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 13.9 %

OPAL stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $10,834,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,904,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OPAL. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

