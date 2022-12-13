First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Sells $103,625.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 23.2% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 220,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,752,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,244,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,081,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.