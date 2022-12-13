South Cone Investments Limited Buys 12,345 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $98,883.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,634,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,139,365.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 600 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $4,764.00.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,195 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,194.15.

On Friday, December 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,819 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $80,123.04.

On Wednesday, November 30th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 8,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $63,440.00.

On Monday, November 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,720 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,574.00.

On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $6,272.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,396 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,624.64.

On Monday, November 21st, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,200 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $25,184.00.

On Friday, November 18th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 13,300 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.00.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

RANI stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $27.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $181,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.