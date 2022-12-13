Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds Sells 6,400 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total value of C$106,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,692,602.36.

Christopher Justin Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Christopher Justin Reynolds acquired 10,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.90 per share, with a total value of C$169,000.00.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

SEA stock opened at C$16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.45. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$13.83 and a one year high of C$28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Seabridge Gold

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

