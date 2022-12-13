Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Jeffrey Keenan Acquires 3,499 Shares of Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $70,294.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,699 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,602.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,820.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $42,110.88.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60.

Mativ Price Performance

NYSE:MATV opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Mativ in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

