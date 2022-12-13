DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $123.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $1,872,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 431.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,742 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

