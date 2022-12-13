comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director William Paul Livek Purchases 75,000 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director William Paul Livek bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,957,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,524.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, William Paul Livek acquired 25,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on comScore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in comScore by 397.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 938,396 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth $1,552,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in comScore during the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in comScore by 948.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 360,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

