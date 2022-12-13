Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 16,459 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $61,721.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rimini Street Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $356.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 116.89% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $101.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 17.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 282,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

