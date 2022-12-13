FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 978 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $57,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FRP Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.35 million, a PE ratio of 451.03 and a beta of 0.55. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in FRP during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of FRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FRP by 108.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About FRP

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.