FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 978 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $57,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
FRP Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.35 million, a PE ratio of 451.03 and a beta of 0.55. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
