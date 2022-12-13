22,443 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after buying an additional 5,645,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after buying an additional 3,950,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,936,000 after purchasing an additional 812,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

