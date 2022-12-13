United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 431.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,637,000 after purchasing an additional 673,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 576,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after purchasing an additional 521,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

NYSE DAR opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

